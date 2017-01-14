Mobile
Leeds move into third after Wood strikes

Monk’s side stretches unbeaten run to six matches

Gulf News
 

London: New Zealand international Chris Wood’s 14th league goal of the season propelled slumbering English football giants Leeds United to a 1-0 win over in-form Derby and into third in the Championship on Friday. Wood’s header right on half-time — his 18th in all competitions this season — sees them move above Reading, who lost 1-0 to QPR on Thursday, and just four points off the automatic promotion places to the Premier League which they have not been in since being relegated in 2004. Victory — in front of a crowd of over 25,000 — sees Garry Monk’s side stretch their unbeaten run to six whilst it was only Derby’s second defeat in 12 matches. “I was really proud of that performance,” said Monk.

