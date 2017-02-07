Mobile
Kane: Spurs keen to put Liverpool’s title ambitions to bed

Striker wants to catch Chelsea - and bury the Reds

Gulf News
 

London: Tottenham Hotspur are eager to land a fatal blow to Liverpool’s slim Premier League title hopes when the sides meet at Anfield on Saturday, striker Harry Kane has said.

Unbeaten in their last nine league games, second-placed Tottenham have emerged as the most likely contenders to halt Chelsea’s charge but will have to defy the odds as their London rivals hold a nine-point lead at the top of the table.

“It is an important game for us. We want to build the gap on Liverpool and if we beat them next week then we go seven points clear of them. That is what we want to try to do,” Kane told British media.

Liverpool’s bid for the title has collapsed in recent weeks as a five-game winless run in the league has seen them drop down to fifth, 13 points behind Chelsea after 24 games.

“We want to catch Chelsea and it’s important that we stay as high up the table as possible. If we can build gaps over other teams behind us, that is the important thing. It is not down to us. We don’t know if Chelsea are catchable,” Kane said.

“All we can do is win our games. Hopefully they drop a few points here and there. We want to start building the gap from the others and push Chelsea all the way and see how they cope.

“Chelsea have that gap at the moment. It happens in the Premier League. There is a long way to go.” (Reuters)

