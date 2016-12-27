Ibra to prolong his stay with United: Mourinho

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Ibra to prolong his stay with United: Mourinho

Swedish striker scores one, sets up another in Boxing Day win

Image Credit: Getty
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored 50 times across allcompetitions for club and country during 2016.
Gulf News
 

Manchester: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is looking forward to working with Zlatan Ibrahimovic again next season after declaring the striker’s contract extension will be a formality.

Ibrahimovic 35, arrived from Paris Saint-Germain in July on a one-year deal with an option for a further year, which Mourinho in November indicated United would look to take up.

After Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored once and made two goals in United’s 3-1 Boxing Day win over Sunderland, Mourinho said the clause had not been activated yet, but would be.

“It is activated in his brain and it is activated also in my decisions and in the owners’ and the board’s. So it is no problem,” said Mourinho.

Ibrahimovic’s goal against Sunderland means that he has scored 50 times across all competitions for club and country during 2016, the year he retired from international football with Sweden.

“I am not really surprised because he is a very intelligent guy and a very proud man,” Mourinho said.

“He decided to come to Manchester United and to the Premier League, to a club with the level of expectation of Manchester United, in the most difficult league in the world for a striker.

“When he decides to come here, it is because he knows he can do it.

“When we contacted him and he said, yes, he will come, I was sure that he was not coming here to leave the Premier League without proving himself.

“To leave the Premier League having failed at Manchester United? No way.

“When such a guy decided to come, I was completely clear that he would be ready and he is ready for more next season. He will be here again.”

Ibrahimovic set up Daley Blind to put United ahead in the 39th minute and then ran through to score from Paul Pogba’s pass before setting up Henrikh Mkhitaryan for a spectacular ‘scorpion kick’ volley.

United secured a fourth successive Premier League win, and extended their unbeaten record in all competitions to 11 matches, in the absence of captain Wayne Rooney.

The United captain was withdrawn from the squad after suffering a thigh muscle injury in training.

Mourinho said the England captain was a doubt for United’s home match against Middlesbrough on New Year’s Eve.

Asked if Rooney would be fit, Mourinho said: “I don’t think so. I hope so. I would like him to be.

“He is always a player I would like to be available. Let’s see. It is not a big deal, but in four days, I have my doubts.”

Sunderland manager David Moyes suffered defeat on his first return to Old Trafford since United sacked him in April 2014.

Moyes, whose team remain in the Premier League relegation zone, said he enjoyed his return, despite the publicity that surrounded him in the days before the fixture.

“When you are in football, what comes around goes around,” said the Scot, whose team replied through Fabio Borini’s long-range effort.

“I knew that some day I would come up against the Manchester United players or work with some of them.

“I think that’s what happens when you’re in football. I enjoyed coming back. I have always enjoyed coming here. It’s a hard place to come, a hard place to get a result, and that showed today.”

From chasing titles at Old Trafford, Moyes now finds himself locked in a relegation tussle with Sunderland, who lie two points from safety.

“We are going to have to try to galvanise from within,” said the former Preston North End, Everton and Real Sociedad manager.

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Zlatan Ibrahimovic
follow this tag on MGNZlatan Ibrahimovic
Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Jose Mourinho
follow this tag on MGNJose Mourinho
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
David Moyes
follow this tag on MGNDavid Moyes
Sunderland
follow this tag on MGNSunderland
Wayne Rooney
follow this tag on MGNWayne Rooney

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Zlatan Ibrahimovic
follow this tag on MGN
Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Jose Mourinho
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
David Moyes
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

Mourinho reveals Depay exile a deliberate ploy

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan