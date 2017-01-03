I nearly walked out on Chelsea, says Costa

Chelsea’s Diego Costa celebrates after scoringtheir fourth goal against Stoke City last week.

London: Diego Costa admitted he wanted to leave Chelsea last summer and was on the verge of a move back to Atletico Madrid before the deal fell through.

The Spanish striker has since been directly involved in 19 goals this season — more than any other player in Europe’s top five divisions — to continue the west London club’s push for the title.

Costa did not reveal what prevented the switch back to the club he left in 2014 but has no regrets about staying at Stamford Bridge.

“Could I have gone in the summer? Yes, yes. I was about to leave,” he said.

“But, well, I’m happy here as well and that’s that.

“Did I want to go? Yes, yes. Because of a few things, the family, the life I have there but not because of Chelsea, because, here, there’s a lot of love with the supporters, with the people, so I’m here very happy, I’m very content. “People love me a lot. There was one thing I wanted to change for family reasons but, well, it wasn’t to be and I continue to be happy here.”

Costa’s relationship with Jose Mourinho was widely believed to have soured last season as Chelsea’s title defence imploded amid acrimony, so the forward’s glowing tribute to the Portuguese’s successor, Antonio Conte, felt pointed.

“It was important too that the manager, from the first minute, said he counted on me,” he said.

“The truth is the manager is good with the players, every time making more jokes with the players, and that’s good for us, to have a manager who is not just a boss but like a person we can talk with, someone whose support we can count on in difficult moments.

He is calm with the players and you can see the people love him more all the time.”

The smile from Conte as he embraced Costa at the end of Chelsea’s 13th straight Premier League win, against Stoke at the weekend, said it all.

He has been able to get the best out of a player who had appeared to have fallen out with English football last season, when Costa hit the news more because of his repeated disciplinary issues than his scoring feats. This term, he has cut a more sanguine figure — -retaining the muscular aggression which can make him unplayable, but losing the corrosive rage which infected him too often last season. “I know what I have to do,” he said. “I know when I do bad, so I thought about it and knew I had to improve that aspect because, here in the Premier League, there’s no mercy. A lot of the time it seemed like they [referees] were against me. If they’re not going to change, I had to change.”

In May last season, Tottenham’s Mousa Dembele was suspended after eye gouging Costa but the man in blue does not want any repeat of the ill-discipline from both sides during Wednesday’s match. “It’s a derby,” he said. “Both want to win. It’s a London derby, so the match is played a bit stronger but there’s no problem with it. We go there looking to do the best we can.”