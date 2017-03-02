Mobile
Guardiola salutes Bravo despite fans doubts

Man City manager reiterates goalkeeper allows team to play from the back

Gulf News
 

Manchester: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insisted he has no concerns about his goalkeeper Claudio Bravo despite the club’s supporters appearing to show their displeasure at the experienced Chilean international during the 5-1 FA Cup win over Huddersfield Town.

Bravo, who has been displaced by Willy Caballero as first choice at the Etihad, let an opening goal from Harry Bunn through his legs early in the fifth round replay against the Championship side.

City supporters cheered sarcastically when Bravo made an unconvincing save in the first half and, again, later in the match when he caught a routine cross.

But Guardiola, who paid 15.4 million pounds (Dh69.4 million) for his services from Barcelona last summer, insisted the performance from Bravo was up to standard.

“You would have to ask the fans (about jeering). The performance from Claudio was amazing, to make the build-up, nobody else can do that,” said Guardiola.

“He reads when the men are free. It’s not easy to read that. He gave us the opportunity to play. What the fans express, I’m not here to judge them.

“I am not worried about him, he’s strong enough. He’s one of the best. This year, he was named as one of the best five goalkeepers in the world.

“The people cannot imagine a goalkeeper is. But I know how the media works. I’m delighted and so happy that he’s with us.

“I know I can count on him. I can count on his behaviour when he’s playing and when he’s not playing. He’s always involved in the team. I just congratulate him on how he played at Huddersfield and how he played today.”

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

