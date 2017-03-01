Guardiola rules out Hart return

Manchester: Pep Guardiola has indicated that England goalkeeper Joe Hart’s Manchester City career is over, regardless of how well he performs at Torino.

Hart has impressed in Serie A since his arrival on a season’s loan in August, having been frozen out by Guardiola.

The City manager decided on his arrival at the club last July that Hart was not suited to a possession-based style of football.

Claudio Bravo was brought in from Barcelona as Hart’s replacement, but the Chile international has been unconvincing, losing his place to Willy Caballero, the veteran back-up goalkeeper, in recent weeks.

Yet asked if there was any chance of Hart coming back, Guardiola shook his head and said: “I’m so happy with Willy and Claudio.”

Asked if he might go into next season with just Bravo and Caballero as his senior goalkeepers, Guardiola replied: “Yes.”

It would mean sorting out a new contract for the Argentine, 35, whose current agreement runs out in June.

“There are five, six players out of contract but they know the situation. Of course there is a risk, maybe they can sign a contract for another club and we have to accept that. But we are going to decide in the last months of the season,” Guardiola said.

On the possibility of signing another goalkeeper this summer, Guardiola added: “I will decide about that at the end of the season. I trust a lot in both and we’ll decide — not just about the goalkeepers, the midfielders, wingers, strikers, full-backs. We are going to decide at the end of the season.”