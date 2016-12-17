Get over it, Mignolet tells axed keeper Karius

Liverpool’s Simon Mignolet, left, and Loris Karius warm up before the game against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday.

Liverpool: Simon Mignolet has warned rival Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius that he has to take on the chin Jurgen Klopp’s decision to drop him. Karius was removed from the firing line by the manager after a series of poor performances undermined the team’s defensive stability and led to fierce criticism from pundits, including former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher and Sky Sports colleague Gary Neville.

Klopp launched a stinging counter-attack in his press conference ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League win at Middlesbrough, questioning Neville’s ability to judge players given he has only recently lost his job as Valencia manager and been forced to stand down as England’s assistant manager. Klopp, however, could not continue to ignore the reasons why the 23-year-old had become a target and moved swiftly to spare him, and the team, of any further damage.

Mignolet was reinstated and Liverpool won 3-0 to go second in the table. Klopp admitted the former Mainz player did not take his demotion well and there was a potentially awkward situation when all of the club’s goalkeepers met for a pre-Christmas lunch. But Mignolet insisted he was in no mood to apologise to his colleague and said that goalkeepers knew the pressure they were under if they made mistakes. He also pointed out that he had to swallow his pride three months ago when he was told by Klopp he was losing his place to a keeper five years younger.

“The goalkeeper position is not an easy one,” said Mignolet.

“No individual is more important than the club and the only important thing is the club. Obviously, for Loris, it won’t be nice, but he is capable and professional enough to learn from it.

“You have to be mentally strong to deal with it. In football things can change very quickly, with an injury or illness. You have to stay professional, keep your head down and work hard on and off the pitch. Stay focused, which is not always easy, especially as a keeper.

“As a striker, you can come on to help the team as a sub at certain moments, but as a goalkeeper, you normally have to wait for your chance [to start] and just try to be ready.” Klopp has already warned Karius that he can give no assurances that his demotion is only temporary and Mignolet, expected to start in the Merseyside derby versus Everton on Monday night, is determined to make the most of the opening.