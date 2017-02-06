From champions to relegation for Leicester City?

Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel during their 3-0 home loss to Manchester United at the King Power Stadium on Sunday. Last year’s champions are staring at relegation this season.

Manchester: Relegation is looming as a genuine prospect for stuttering Premier League champions Leicester City.

It’s 79 years since defending champions were relegated from England’s top division — the fate befell Manchester City in 1938 — but Leicester are heading that way after a 3-0 home loss to Manchester United on Sunday.

That left Claudio Ranieri’s team in 16th place in the 20-team league, one point above the relegation zone with 14 matches left. This time last season, the Foxes were atop the standings and on their way to the most remarkable title triumph in Premier League history.

“Let’s not talk about last season. It’s gone,” Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel fumed. “It is not a comfortable situation. It has been terrible, embarrassing. It is time for each one of us — from the top to the bottom of this club — to be counted. If we don’t, we will be relegated.”

Leicester haven’t scored in five league games in 2017 and are still without a win away from home all season, hardly encouraging statistics ahead of an important game next weekend at 17th-placed Swansea City.

Unconfirmed reports of dressing-room unrest have surfaced in the British media in recent weeks, adding to Leicester’s problems. The team clearly misses the influence of central midfielder N’Golo Kante, who left for Chelsea in the off-season, while other star players from last season — notably Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy — have lost their form altogether. Motivation also seems an issue, with progress in the Champions League having been the priority in the first half of the season.

They have Derby County in an FA Cup replay on Wednesday and then Swansea on Sunday, before a 10-day gap and a Champions League last-16 tie away to Sevilla.

It is almost surreal for Leicester, and that sequence of games sums it up.

Ranieri, who is starting to come under criticism, has tried different formations and different players but to no avail. In 24 games of the title defence, Leicester have lost 13 of them.

Ranieri, however, insists he still has the backing of his players despite their fourth successive defeat.

Despite the reports suggesting the Italian has lost some support among the troubled champions, he is adamant they are together and can still avoid crashing out of the league a year after their shock title triumph.

“Everybody is frustrated. Of course we aren’t happy, we are very sad,” Ranieri said.

“I have said if the players don’t want me they can go to the owner, but they have not.

“We are together, solid like last season but without the results. That is the hard thing.

“We will fight until the end. Leicester is a club used to fighting. I’m confident about this.”

— Agencies