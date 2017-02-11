FA member slammed over ‘ethnic’ comments

London: Anti-racism campaigners Kick It Out will complain to the Football Association after one of its council members made controversial comments about the involvement of “ethnic minorities” in reform of the English game’s governing body. The FA already found itself under fire this week after the House of Commons passed a “no confidence” motion in the organisation’s ability to reform itself.

Ray Kiddell, an FA council member for 37 years, said on BBC Radio 5 Live on Friday: “As far as ethnic minorities are concerned, we have problems, we’ve got to think ‘who are the ethnic minorities?’. At the moment, we’ve got a Buddhist and a Muslim on the council. Now who else do we put on the council, a Jew?”