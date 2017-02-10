De Gea urges Manchester United to aim high

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

De Gea urges Manchester United to aim high

Mourinho expected to go back to 4-2-3-1 system against Watford

Gulf News
 

Manchester: David de Gea has challenged Manchester United to get as close as possible to runaway leaders Chelsea as Jose Mourinho’s side battle to finish in the top four.

It is one of the Premier League’s stranger statistics that United have not moved from sixth position for three months, despite being unbeaten for 15 matches in the competition.

Yet having beaten Leicester 3-0 last Sunday, Mourinho’s men could finally climb a place or two should they beat Watford on Saturday, as long as Liverpool and Arsenal slip up.

United looked to be back to something near their best at the King Power Stadium, after seeing their progress stalled by a run of three successive league draws.

With a glut of cup matches coming up, this weekend’s game will be their last league fixture for three weeks, so a win is needed to ensure that the top four do not get the chance to pull too far away.

Spain international De Gea knows United are unlikely to win the title, but having the goal of reeling in Chelsea could bring the added benefit of boosting their bid to qualify for the Champions League.

“I think we’re in good form. We’re on a 15-match unbeaten run in the league,” De Gea said.

“The team are doing well. We must continue down this route to get into the top four as soon as possible.

“Chelsea? The truth is that they’re doing really well. I think they’re nine points ahead of second place and they have the title in their hands.

“We are all going to fight to get as close as possible but they are very well placed.”

Mourinho is expected to use his usual 4-2-3-1 formation, despite causing a surprise by starting with a 4-4-2 set-up at Leicester.

United began that game with Marcus Rashford in attack alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but became far more effective when Mourinho reverted to his favoured formation, with the former Sweden striker playing as the lone forward.

Rashford moved out to the wing, with Juan Mata on the opposite side, as Henrikh Mkhitaryan took the number 10 role.

There is a separate question as to what part, if any, captain Wayne Rooney will play, having missed last weekend’s match because of illness.

Rooney did train on Wednesday, as did defender Marcos Rojo, who was substituted at half-time against Leicester after suffering a knock. Fellow centre-back Phil Jones, though, has a bruised foot and is doubtful.

Watford head to Old Trafford in buoyant mood after following the unexpected victory at Arsenal with last weekend’s home win against Burnley.

The victories have moved Walter Mazzarri’s side up to 10th and silenced suggestions the Italian manager’s position was under threat after a run of seven league games without a win.

The contributions of M’Baye Niang, Mauro Zarate and Tom Cleverley — the club’s January signings — have helped turn things around and Mazzarri is confident there is more to come from his players.

“I’m speaking with Niang every day,” said Mazzarri. “I treat him as if he were my son. I’m also asking for suggestions and I think he listens to me as well.

“With regard to Mauro Zarate, I’m very happy with him as well because also with Fiorentina he didn’t play as much and he did very well against Burnley in a game that was very high intensity.”

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Arsenal
follow this tag on MGNArsenal
Juan Mata
follow this tag on MGNJuan Mata
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGNLiverpool
Jose Mourinho
follow this tag on MGNJose Mourinho
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Spain
follow this tag on MGN
Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Arsenal
follow this tag on MGN
Juan Mata
follow this tag on MGN
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Premier League

Wednesday rout Birmingham to boost play-off push

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Break-in at sealed Exential office in Dubai

Break-in at sealed Exential office in Dubai

Parking fines cut in Abu Dhabi

Parking fines cut in Abu Dhabi

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Now, ride an abra through Dubai Canal

Now, ride an abra through Dubai Canal

Rescued lions get root canal fix in Abu Dhabi

Rescued lions get root canal fix in Abu Dhabi

'Heaviest woman’ in India for surgery

'Heaviest woman’ in India for surgery

World Government Summit kicks off in Dubai

World Government Summit kicks off in Dubai

Pacquiao to fight Horn in the UAE?

Pacquiao to fight Horn in the UAE?