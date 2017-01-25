Mobile
Crazy Chinese offers disturbing players: Ballack

Chelsea legend praises Conte’s way of handling Costa

Image Credit: AP
Chelsea’s Diego Costa shakes hands with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte during the game against Hull City in London on Sunday. Costa is expected to leave at the end of the season.
Gulf News
 

London: Michael Ballack has praised the tough approach taken by Antonio Conte over Diego Costa’s attempts to leave Chelsea during this transfer window and warned against the “crazy” offers being received from the Chinese Super League that are “disturbing the brains of the players”.

Costa was recently left out of the Chelsea squad by the manager after a training ground bust-up. The official reason was given as a back injury, although the striker was agitating for a move. Ballack, who spent four years at Chelsea, during which they won the Premier League, the FA Cup three times and the League Cup, said: “With toughness, he [Conte] took him out of the squad, which was an understandable situation, if it was the back or not it doesn’t matter. But also the answer’s good from Costa. They are two really high class professionals dealing with each other.”

Costa was brought back by Conte and scored last weekend although there is an expectation that he may still leave at the end of the season. Ballack said that the feverish activity around the Chinese market, and the astronomical offers being made, were causing problems. “It seems to be another level since the guys from China disturbed the market a bit, and the brains of the players,” the 40-year-old said.

“It’s difficult for the club to put all the players back in line, all the players who get a crazy offer. “It’s numbers that we are not used to, even if in England there has been a lot of money involved for a while. I don’t think it’s normal, but hopefully we come back a bit to normal days and players remember they are playing in the best league in the world and that’s what counts for you as a player.

“If you are on a high salary and you are earning, let’s say, enough money? which you normally can’t spend in your lifetime. It’s something you should really think about — where you play, what level you play, the audience.”

Speaking at the launch of Star Sixes, a new world football tournament for former international players to be held at the O2, London, from July 13-16, Ballack, who will captain a Germany team, added: “Football has a history and England has a history, and so does Spain and Germany and Europe as a whole.

“Football in Europe is, of course, No. 1 and that is what everyone watches because the best players in the world compete in this area. I don’t want to say it should be like this forever, because the market regulates itself, but it is something you should think about as a player.”

Ballack, who left Chelsea in 2010 and retired five years ago, was full of praise for Conte. “The surprise was last year, that they [Chelsea] were so bad,” he said. “That they are top of the league now is not a great surprise because they have the -advantage of not playing international [European] football. And the team is playing to their strengths.

“If you see Hazard or Pedro or Diego Costa — they are playing on another level this year. That is not just because they have rest during the week. Especially Hazard, he seems like a player who has to be in a good mood to perform well. He has to feel welcome, he has to have a good environment, people have to like him — that’s how he looks, this type of player.”

It turned sour last season under Jose Mourinho, under whom Ballack played at Chelsea before his first sacking in 2007. “He was a very special manager, who found a very special axis with the players, in terms of communication,” Ballack said.

“It was always tension between the coach and the players. Mostly he was pushing us together as a group and he was always at the front of the group, protecting the group. “Last year it seems like it was not the case, the players and the coach were not always going in the same direction. And that is why I think it doesn’t work and Conte now, I think, he found that key back.”

- The Telegraph Group Limited, London 2017

