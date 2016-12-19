Mobile
Conte says Liverpool, Arsenal defeats forced him to act

Chelsea boss says ‘slowly, slowly’ did the trick in changing to a back three with defenders who had only played as a four

Gulf News
 

London: Back-to-back Premier League defeats by Liverpool and Arsenal in September forced Chelsea manager Antonio Conte to adopt the tactics that have sent his team on an 11-match winning run in the top flight.

Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 1-0 on Saturday to stretch their lead at the top of the table to seven points and equalled a club record for consecutive Premier League wins.

“I like to win, and to see my teams have two bad defeats — we deserved two bad defeats — I didn’t like this and I tried to find the right solution on the pitch, outside of the pitch,” he said.

“We found the right solution with the players, to explain that we all deserve better than last season.”

He added: “Usually when I don’t win it’s very difficult to sleep, but now I’m sleeping the right (amount),” Conte told British media. “After 11 wins, we have a positive pressure that we want to continue.”

The Italian also said he was initially concerned about whether his players would be able to adapt to the new formation and if he was changing too much too soon.

“In the history of Chelsea, this never happened, no? To change it totally, this situation, is not easy — you must go slowly, slowly, and to put the idea (across),” he added.

“You always hope not to make great changes to the team. I have players that had only played with four (in defence).”

Conte’s men were beaten 2-1 at home by Liverpool in September before losing 3-0 at Arsenal.

The turnaround sees the league leaders now host Bournemouth on December 26 and Stoke City on December 31, before visiting Tottenham Hotspur on January 4.

