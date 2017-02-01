Mobile
Burnley splash out the cash for Brady

Premier League sees quiet final day of transfer window

London: Burnley splashed out a reported club record £13 million (Dh60.4 million; $16 million) to sign Norwich winger Robbie Brady, while Southampton’s swoop for Napoli forward Manolo Gabbiadini was one of the other notable deals on transfer deadline day.

Republic of Ireland star Brady agreed a three-and-a-half year deal and became Burnley’s second signing of the day following their capture of Aston Villa midfielder Ashley Westwood for a reported £5 million ($6.2m).

Westwood, 26, signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the option of a further year’s extension.

With many Premier League clubs playing crucial fixtures on Tuesday, it was a significantly less busy deadline day than in previous years.

Southampton boss Claude Puel bolstered the League Cup finalists’ attacking options with the signing of Italy international Gabbiadini.

The 25-year-old, who has six caps for his country, is believed to have cost the Saints an initial £14 million ($17.6m).

“I am very, very happy. Since I was a kid, one of my dreams was to perform in one of the biggest leagues in the world, so now that it’s happening I can’t wait to start playing,” Gabbiadini said.

Saints director of football Les Reed added: “Manolo is another exciting addition to our attacking line-up ahead of the final months of the season.

“We have worked hard behind the scenes to agree a deal for him.”

Earlier in the day, Southampton confirmed the loan signing of goalkeeper Mouez Hassen from Nice until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old is reunited with his former manager Puel and provides cover for first-choice Fraser Forster, with deputy Alex McCarthy out injured.

Struggling champions Leicester signed Mali defender Molla Wague on loan until the end of the season.

France-born Wague joins on loan from Udinese with the consent of his Spanish parent club Granada and the Foxes have an option to buy in the close-season.

“I’m delighted to be at Leicester City and I can’t wait to get started. It’s a wonderful club and I’m excited to have the chance to show what I can do in the Premier League with the champions,” Wague said.

Swansea sealed a cash-plus-player deal for Aston Villa striker Jordan Ayew, with Wales defender Neil Taylor going in the opposite direction.

Ayew, on Ghana duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, has signed a contract with Swansea until 2020.

10 biggest incoming Premier League transfers

(* denotes fee as reported by British media)

Gabriel Jesus: Palmeiras (BRA) to Manchester City, £27 million * ($33.6 million, 31.3 million euros)

Morgan Schneiderlin; Manchester United to Everton, £20 million rising to £24 million

Wilfred Ndidi: Genk (BEL) to Leicester City, £15 million*

Manolo Gabbiadini: Napoli (ITA) to Southampton, £14 million*

Patrick van Aanholt; Sunderland to Crystal Palace, £14 million*

Saido Berahino: West Bromwich Albion to Stoke City, £12 million rising to £15 million

Jeff Schlupp: Leicester City to Crystal Palace, £12 million

Ademola Lookman: Charlton Athletic to Everton, £11 million*

Robert Snodgrass: Hull City to West Ham United, £10.2 million

Jake Livermore: Hull City to West Bromwich Albion, £10 million*

