Bilic: The only way is up for West Ham Utd

Hammers boss likes that winning feeling — and insists Saturday’s opponents Leicester City will stay up

Image Credit: Reuters
Slaven Bilic
Gulf News
 

London: Manager Slaven Bilic has told his West Ham United team to keep on winning as they attempt to notch a fourth straight Premier League victory at struggling champions Leicester City on Saturday.

West Ham, who started the season with just one win in their first six league games, have eased away from the relegation zone by beating Burnley, Hull City and Swansea City in recent weeks, rising to 11th in the table.

“The confidence is back with the points we are taking and we don’t want it to stop,” Bilic told a news conference on Thursday.

“We have to continue to play like this.” Leicester, by contrast, are having a torrid season, and Monday’s 2-0 home defeat by Everton sent them down to 16th place, just three points above the bottom trio.

Bilic, whose team have been boosted by the return to training of defenders Sam Byram and Reece Oxford, and midfielder Manuel Lanzini, backed last year’s champions to eventually turn their season around.

“Leicester are not happy about their position in the Premier League but they have the quality and the resources. They should be alright,” he added.

The manager shed some light on his transfer plans for the January window, indicating that he would look within the league for reinforcements rather than abroad.

“We are the club who are linked with most of the players in Europe,” he added.

“We want players who have experience in the Premier League. We are not going to panic and will try and get a couple of players.”

