Bilic reveals Chinese admiration for Carroll

But West Ham boss insists he wants to keep striker

Gulf News
 

London: West Ham manager Slaven Bilic claims several Chinese clubs showed interest in Andy Carroll before the transfer window closed.

Bilic revealed on Thursday that Hammers striker Carroll impressed teams from the lucrative Chinese Super League when they came to England on a recent scouting mission.

The former Newcastle and Liverpool forward has been in fine form, scoring four goals in his last four appearances before suffering a groin injury.

But Bilic denied reports his club gave an agent permission to try to sell Carroll after the burly 28-year-old was linked with a move.

And with the Chinese transfer window now shut, Bilic is focused on getting Carroll fit for Monday’s visit of Premier League leaders Chelsea.

“As far as I know Chinese clubs sent representatives to watch a game and apparently they were watching other players but fell in love with Andy,” Bilic said.

“He heard the story and I suppose he would be flattered, it’s nice to have options and good opinions about you from other clubs — but we haven’t talked about it.

“We haven’t been bombed with offers from Chinese clubs so I haven’t exactly been waiting for the window to close.

“It wasn’t like we had three, four or five offers from China for our players. It didn’t affect our training or relationships.

“You know how much I rate him and how much we rate him. We want to keep him.”

