Barton agrees deal for Burnley return
London: Joey Barton has made a swift return to Burnley after the midfielder agreed to rejoin the club until the end of the season on a free transfer in January, the Premier League side said on its website.
The 34-year-old, who has been training at the club’s training ground since his release from Scottish side Rangers in November, turned down a new contract at Burnley in May after helping them win the Championship title last season.
Barton was suspended by Rangers in September after a training ground bust-up following the 5-1 defeat to Glasgow rivals Celtic.
“The Clarets have agreed terms with the midfielder on a deal until the end of the season — subject to international clearance once the transfer window opens in January,” Burnley said in a statement.
Barton’s one-match suspension, for breaking Scottish Football Association rules on gambling during his time at Rangers, will apply in the Premier League because of an agreement between the home nations.
(Reuters)