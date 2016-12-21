Mobile
Barton agrees deal for Burnley return

Midfielder re-joins Premier side after parting ways with Rangers

Gulf News
 

London: Joey Barton has made a swift return to Burnley after the midfielder agreed to rejoin the club until the end of the season on a free transfer in January, the Premier League side said on its website.

The 34-year-old, who has been training at the club’s training ground since his release from Scottish side Rangers in November, turned down a new contract at Burnley in May after helping them win the Championship title last season.

Barton was suspended by Rangers in September after a training ground bust-up following the 5-1 defeat to Glasgow rivals Celtic.

“The Clarets have agreed terms with the midfielder on a deal until the end of the season — subject to international clearance once the transfer window opens in January,” Burnley said in a statement.

Barton’s one-match suspension, for breaking Scottish Football Association rules on gambling during his time at Rangers, will apply in the Premier League because of an agreement between the home nations.

(Reuters)

Premier League
Burnley
