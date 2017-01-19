Atletico Mineiro eye move for Liverpool’s Lucas
Rio de Janeiro: Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva could leave Liverpool to join Atletico Mineiro in his homeland.
The 30-year-old, who ended a goal drought stretching back to 2010 as Liverpool beat Plymouth Argyle 1-0 in an FA Cup third-round replay on Wednesday. has had limited opportunities under Jurgen Klopp and is said to be open to the prospect of joining a new club.
He has been linked with a move to Inter Milan in Serie A but according to Uol Esporte, Atletico’s coach Roger Machado is considering a move for him and former Brazil internationals Elias and Jadson.
Lucas, who has made 235 appearances for Liverpool since joining the club from Gremio in 2007, still has 18 months left on his Anfield contract.