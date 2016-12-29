Alli double fires Spurs to 4-1 win over Southampton in Premier League

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Alli double fires Spurs to 4-1 win over Southampton in Premier League

Southampton thrashed 4-1 at home despite Harry Kane missing a penalty

Image Credit: Reuters
Tottenham's Dele Alli celebrates.
 

Southampton: Dele Alli scored twice as Tottenham came back from behind to win emphatically, 4-1, at Southampton on Wednesday.

Harry Kane, who missed a penalty, and substitute Son Heung-min were also on the score-sheet in a game that saw Virgil van Dijk give Southampton an early lead.

Nathan Redmond was sent off soon after Kane had made it 2-1 and although the England striker failed to convert the resulting penalty Southampton tried in vain to prevent a hefty defeat that moved Tottenham to within a point of fourth-place Arsenal in the Premier League table.

It took Southampton all of 69 seconds to take the lead, through van Dijk.

The Netherlands defender, coveted by a number of Premier League rivals and valued in the #30million bracket, rose to meet James Ward-Prowse’s free-kick to send a downward header beyond Hugo Lloris in the Tottenham goal.

The home side were full of energy and aggression - the brand of football Pochettino brought with him to the St Mary’s Stadium before leaving for Tottenham in May 2014.

The Argentinian could not have enjoyed the way his players were being put under constant pressure and there were a number of nervy moments as they attempted to stem the tide of Saints attacks.

Former Southampton midfielder Victor Wanyama had given away the free-kick for the goal on his first return to his old club and Mousa Dembele was booked for chopping Nathan Redmond down to end another attack.

Fraser Forster had little to do in the Southampton goal but found himself picking the ball out of the net in the 19th minute when Moussa Sissoko saw his cross from the left deflected upwards off Redmond.

That allowed Alli to out-jump van Dijk and plant a header past Forster that went in off a post.

Parity perhaps flattered Tottenham but they made good use of their good fortune to fashion a number of chances.

Christian Eriksen twice failed to hit the target after getting himself into promising shooting positions before Wanyama, having burst into the box and got the better of van Dijk, saw his shot blocked by Saints skipper Jose Fonte.

Tottenham made a much better start to the second half and took the lead in the 52nd minute through the previously-dormant Kane from a corner won by Kyle Walker and delivered by Eriksen. Southampton’s marking was poor to say the least as the England striker rose unchallenged to head into the top corner.

Jose Fonte headed over from a free-kick at the other end before the home side found themselves a man down when Redmond was sent off for impeding Alli from behind in the act of shooting.

Referee Mike Dean awarded a penalty and sent Redmond packing before Kane stepped up to send the spot-kick soaring over the bar in the style of a rugby conversion.

The extra man was proving useful to Tottenham and Southampton were relieved when Eriksen’s effort bounced back off the crossbar.

Danny Rose poked another effort wide after Saints made a triple substitution, with Dusan Tadic, Shane Long and Pierre-Emile Hxjbjerg coming on to pep up their depleted ranks with just under 20 minutes remaining.

Lloris had been a spectator for a while but almost gifted Pierre-Emile Hxjbjerg, one of three 72nd-minute Saints subs, a comedy equaliser.

The Frenchman kicked the ball straight to Hxjbjerg, who was so surprised he sent the ball straight back instead of locating an empty net.

Son Heung-min, Tottenham’s first substitute, wrapped up victory in the 85th minute, with a cool finish across Forster after Saints had been caught on the break.

Southampton couldn’t wait for the final whistle, especially after Alli strode through to slot in a fourth after the hosts were caught out at the back once again.

Expand

Share your views

More from Premier League

tags from this story

Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGNNetherlands
Southampton
follow this tag on MGNSouthampton
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballPremier League

tags

Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
Netherlands
follow this tag on MGN
Southampton
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
 

Add Your Comment

Click Here

Also In Premier League

Mourinho reveals Depay exile a deliberate ploy

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan