Warburton salutes battling Rangers

Glasgow: Rangers manager Mark Warburton praised his players after they recovered from an early setback to see off Motherwell 2-0 at Fir Park.

Warburton’s gameplan was thrown into disarray in the fourth minute on Saturday when his side were reduced to 10 men as Michael O’Halloran saw red for a high boot on Carl McHugh. But Rangers went on to dominate after Scott McDonald’s red card for Motherwell midway through the first half.

They deservedly grabbed second-half goals through Kenny Miller and on-loan American international Emerson Hyndman.

“I was disappointed after the first sending off. For about four or five minutes we were loose, gave away the ball cheaply and lost our composure, but I thought we quickly regained it when the numbers were evened up,” Warburton said.