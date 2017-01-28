Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Verratti ruled out of PSG clash

French champions to take on Ligue 1 leaders Monaco

Gulf News
 

Paris: Champions Paris St Germain will be without influential midfielder Marco Verratti when they take on Ligue 1 leaders Monaco on Sunday after the Italian was ruled out with a calf problem.

“He sustained a minor injury and he is not fit to play tomorrow,” coach Unai Emery told a news conference on Saturday.

Verratti limped out of training on Friday and sports daily L’Equipe reported that he would be out for about two weeks but Emery could not confirm on Saturday.

Adrien Rabiot is likely to deputise.

“He is ready to step in. They may not play exactly the same way but the team’s mindset will not change,” said Emery.

PSG are third in the table with 45 points from 21 games, three behind Monaco.

More from More football

tags from this story

Ligue 1
follow this tag on MGNLigue 1

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballMore football

tags

Ligue 1
follow this tag on MGN

Also In More football

Builder Collins is non-league Sutton's hero

Sport Gallery

Federer beats Nadal to win Australian Open
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads