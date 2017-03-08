UAE come back to beat Japan in a thriller 5-4

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

UAE come back to beat Japan in a thriller 5-4

Former two-time Asian champions now need to defeat Lebanon in Friday’s semi-final for guaranteed World Cup spot

Image Credit: Supplied
AFC Beach Soccer Championship 2017 at Primula Beach Hotel in Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia. UAE became the first team into the AFC Beach Soccer Championship semi-finals on Wednesday when they earned top spot in Group C thanks to a 5-4 win against Japan.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The UAE drew one step closer to qualifying for a fourth Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup with a stunning 5-4 win over former Asian champions Japan at the AFC Beach Soccer Championships in Malaysia on Wednesday.

The gutsy win helped the UAE top Group C with a maximum nine points and book their place for Friday’s semi-final against Lebanon — winners of Group B ahead of defending Asian champions Oman.

The second semi-final will be played between Asian heavyweights Iran and Japan, who managed to crawl in as the fourth-best team.

A win against Lebanon will not just guarantee a place in the final for the UAE, but along with it one of three spots for the Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup to be hosted in the Bahamas in April.

A total of 12 teams have been involved in the AFC qualifiers being held in Kuala Terengganu with the best three teams advancing to the World Cup.

Going into Wednesday’s encounter, both Japan and UAE had maximum points and it was Japan who took control in a tight opening period with a powerful downward header from skipper Ozu that gave them a slender advantage going into the interval. Later it was Goto’s close-range finish that put Marcelo Mendes’s Japan seemingly in a comfortable position.

However, Ali Karim sent a low free-kick into the bottom corner of the net before Hasham Muntaser levelled with less than a minute of the period remaining. Ali Mohammad then put the UAE in front for the first time as his long-range strike bobbled in the sand to beat Terukina Shingo. Goto brought Japan back on terms with a well-taken set-piece, but UAE then did the damage as Haitham Mohammad and Ahmad Beshr registered late on to effectively seal the points.

Oba found the top corner — prompting heavy pressure from Japan in the hope of extra-time — but the UAE held firm to guarantee their semi-final place.

 

More from More football

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman
Lebanon
follow this tag on MGNLebanon
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballMore football

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Oman
follow this tag on MGN
Lebanon
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In More football

Great comebacks and astonishing last-gasp goals

Sport Gallery

Iditarod mushers begin race across Alaska
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE