U-17 World Cup school mission reaches a landmark

New Delhi: The legacy project of the FIFA Under-17 football World Cup, Mission XI Million, reached the landmark of reaching out to 2,000 schools across India on Saturday.

An All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Indian government initiative, the pioneering programme reached the milestone at Government Secondary School in Chimpu — which is a city situated in the far east corner of the country in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, according to a release.

Tournament Director of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, Javier Ceppi remarked, “This is a very important landmark. Mission XI Million is what will truly change the future of Indian football and the way the sport is perceived by kids all around the country.”