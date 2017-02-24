Tottenham’s Alli sorry for red card shame

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Tottenham’s Alli sorry for red card shame

Spurs star apologises to Gent player and his own teammates after wild lunge

Gulf News
 

London: Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli has apologised to his teammates and Gent midfielder Brecht Dejaegere after being sent off for a horror tackle in the Premier League club’s shock Europa League exit.

Alli saw red for a studs-up lunge on Dejaegere in the 39th minute at Wembley on Thursday and Tottenham were unable to recover.

Alli’s challenge was high and dangerous, spearing his studs just below Dejaegere’s knee, but the Belgian revealed the England international had said sorry.

“Dele Alli just said sorry to me and that’s nice from him, he’s a professional,” Dejaegere said.

“We’re okay, it’s football. I saw the images and it could have been much worse. I don’t think he meant it because he came to apologise himself.”

Dejaegere was able to continue initially but had to be substituted in the 56th minute when the pain in his knee became more acute.

“I felt it was a really hard tackle but then in the moment, you turn the button and try to focus on the game,” Dejaegere said.

“At half-time I felt pain in my knee and also someone showed me the image and then my heart was thumping for a few seconds.”

Alli’s challenge appeared an expression of anger after he had been denied a free-kick moments before.

But Toby Alderweireld said the 20-year-old had apologised to his Tottenham colleagues.

“Of course he said sorry. He didn’t mean to get sent off,” Alderweireld said.

“Two seconds before someone made a foul on him and he reacted to that but he did not want to get a red card. He is young and I know for 100 per cent he didn’t mean (to do it).”

Christian Eriksen’s opener and an own-goal from Harry Kane meant the score was 1-1 when Alli was given his marching orders by referee Manuel De Sousa.

Victor Wanyama’s second-half strike gave Tottenham hope but Jeremy Perbet’s late goal on the break gave Gent a 2-2 draw and 3-2 win on aggregate in the last 32 tie.

More from More football

tags from this story

Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballMore football

tags

Premier League
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
boston bruins

Also In More football

Rangers need some stability, interim boss says

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE

Debt warning for Filipinos in UAE