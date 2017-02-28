Taremi brace leaves Al Wahda shell-shocked

Abu Dhabi: Mehdi Taremi turned the match on its head with a brace of goals in the last nine minutes to help Iranian side Persepolis FC register a stunning 3-2 win over Al Wahda in the AFC Champions League Group D fixture at the Al Nahyan Stadium on Tuesday.

Persepolis FC coach Banko Ivankovic had come down hard on two of his players ahead of the clash against Al Wahda. Defender Ramin Rezaeiansemeskandi and striker Ali Alipourghara were sent home for disciplinary reasons, but it had very little effect on his side’s chances.

The visitors were sitting in the driver’s seat as early as the fourth minute after Vahid Amiri put Persepolis FC in the lead. His left-footed shot from close range, after being set up by Taremi, settled into the right bottom corner of the goal.

In the ninth minute, Al Wahda’s Balázs Dzsudzsák’s left-footed effort was goalbound, but Persepolis FC’s goalkeeper Beiranvand was equally up to the challenge — and blocked it from entering the bottom left corner.

Al Wahda’s Tareq Al Khaddeim, Argentinian striker Sebastián Tagliabúe and Rim Chang-Woo had their share of chances but failed to get the equaliser.

Al Wahda coach Javier Aguirre, unlike in their opening group match against Qatar’s Al Rayyan, which they lost 2-1, unleashed his Chilean star playmaker Jorge Valdivia right from the start. The move clicked, but only after the change of ends as Valdivia upped the tempo for the hosts with his supply play. He always looked dangerous with the ball and Al Wahda drew level with old warhorse Esmail Matar rising to the occasion to match the midfielder’s guile.

It was a brilliant touch from Valdivia to find Matar lurking inside the box and the latter — despite having a barrier of defence in front of him — managed to find the goal with a measured placement.

Each time one sees a stunning goal from Matar, one feels it will be the last touch of greatness from the veteran, only for the star to come up with something exceptional. It was no different here.

A pumped up Al Wahda then made it 2-1 in the 64th minute after Valdivia himself got in the scoring act. Tagliabue set him up with a pass back following a poor clearance and the former swelled the nylon threading with a fine left-footed effort.

Valdivia could have completed a brace, had his header been on target off a cross from Matar, minutes later.

Persepolis FC then suddenly — against the run of play — scored in the 80th minute to make it 2-2.

Hossein Mahini somehow managed to flick a cross on the run and Taremi rose high enough to head home. Then, in the 89th minute, Taremi stole the match winner to silence the Al Wahda fans and triggered his team’s supporters that had turned up in large numbers. He shot home from the centre of the box, obliging a brilliantly taken set-piece from Soroush Rafiei.