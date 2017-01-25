Mobile
Swedish midfielder Claesson joins Krasnodar

Russian club agree to pay Elfsborg €2m for the 25 year old

Gulf News
 

Moscow: Russian Premier League club FC Krasnodar have signed Swedish international midfielder Viktor Claesson from Sweden’s Elfsborg as they look to challenge for a place in Europe.

“The two clubs have agreed all the details of the transfer,” a statement on the Russian club’s official site said.

“The player has successfully passed medical testing and signed a contract, which expires on June 20, 2020.”

Local media reported a fee of around €2 million ($2.14 million; Dh7.89 million) for the 25-year-old midfielder.

Claesson, who has won nine caps with Sweden had scored 32 goals in 134 matches with Elfsborg to help the club to win the league title in 2012 and the national cup in 2014.

Krasnodar are currently fifth in the Russian league, 12 points off leaders Spartak.

The Russian league is on a three-month winter break and will resume in March.

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballMore football

