Referees can’t wait for video assistance

Clattenburg and Rizzoli eager to see outcome of ongoing trials

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Top European referees Mark Clattenburg and Nicola Rizzoli are hopeful that long-awaited Video Assistant Refereeing (VAR) will limit human error and absolve them of blame.

VAR will enable a panel of two or three additional referees sitting in the stadium to review instant replays and communicate with the referee within seconds if he has made the wrong decision.

The referee can then choose to accept their advice and correct the error (if play hasn’t already restarted) or watch a video replay himself on the side of the pitch, with minimal disturbance to the flow of the game.

This technology is currently on a two-year experimental trial, which started in March. It could be introduced as early as 2018/19, if deemed successful.

“Every referee in the world wants to get the right decision particularly when it’s a matter of fact,” said Clattenburg, speaking at the Dubai International Sports Conference on Tuesday where VAR was introduced in a presentation by Uefa’s Head of Referees Pierluigi Collina.

Matter-of-fact decisions are, for example, when there is a call between a foul being inside the area or not, while matter-of-opinion decisions, are when, for instance, you have to decide if a handball was intentional or not. VAR can be used to review both.

“Goalline technology has ended that particular debate, that system is now widely used and accepted,” added Clattenburg. “Now we want the same going forward for crucial matter of fact decisions.

“As a referee, sometimes you are in a bad position or a player gets in your way and you can’t see, so we miss things and make mistakes. We want to correct these mistakes so we don’t influence the match.”

Rizzola agreed: “Sometimes we make mistakes that could be easily avoided with VAR. When there is a matter of fact judgement to make, and the referee is the only one in the world that didn’t see it, that’s a problem.

“If matter-of-fact decisions could be reviewed and communicated within seconds that could be key to avoiding crucial mistakes that can influence a game. And I’m curious to see the progress of this experiment,” he added.

