Real Sociedad close in on Champions League spot

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Real Sociedad close in on Champions League spot

Title hopefuls Nice rally to claim full points against Montpellier

Gulf News
 

Madrid: Real Sociedad moved closer to a Champions League spot by defeating Las Palmas 1-0 after a blunder by the home side’s goalkeeper in the Spanish league on Friday.

Veteran midfielder Xabi Prieto scored the 74th-minute winner from just outside the area after Las Palmas goalie Geronimo Rulli made a mistake and passed the ball right to Prieto’s feet when under pressure from another Real Sociedad player inside the box.

Prieto fired a low shot into the open net as Rulli desperately tried to scramble back.

The top three teams automatically qualify for the Champions League next season, while the fourth-place team has to go through a playoff.

Las Palmas, 12th in the standings, has lost four league games in a row. Mickael Le Bihan enjoyed a dream return from 18 months out injured by coming on to score twice as Ligue 1 title hopefuls Nice came from behind to beat Montpellier 2-1 on Friday.

Steve Mounie had given Montpellier an early lead at the Allianz Riviera but Le Bihan was introduced just before the hour mark and equalised in the 68th minute.

He then scored the winner with four minutes to go as Nice moved level on points with leaders Monaco, and three points clear of defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in third before the rest of the weekend’s games.

Le Bihan, 26, had not played for Nice since September 2015 due to a series of injuries, most notably a broken leg.

Indeed, he had only made three top-flight appearances in his career but he came back at the perfect moment with Lucien Favre’s side missing leading scorers Alassane Plea and Mario Balotelli due to injury and suspension respectively.

“It’s mad, crazy,” Le Bihan told Canal Plus Sport. “Just coming on was beautiful and to score twice, there could be nothing better.

“When you are out for 18 months so many things go through your mind,” he added.

Balotelli was serving an automatic ban after being sent off in last week’s win at Lorient while Plea was ruled out for the rest of the season earlier this week due to a knee injury.

Between them they had scored 20 of Nice’s 42 league goals coming into this game and Favre’s side were up against it when they fell behind inside nine minutes.

Arnaud Souqet’s attempted clearance came off teammate Wylan Cyprien and fell for Mounie to smash in his 11th goal of the season at the back post.

Young Greek forward Anastasios Donis had been handed a first Ligue 1 start in attack for the hosts and he curled a shot just wide while Younes Belhanda dragged an attempt wide of the far post as Nice pushed for a leveller.

 

Results

French Ligue 1

Nantes 3 Dijon 1

Nice 2 Montpellier 1

Bundesliga

VfL Wolfsburg 1 Werder Bremen 2

La Liga

Las Palmas 0 Real Sociedad 1

More from More football

tags from this story

Ligue 1
follow this tag on MGNLigue 1
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballMore football

tags

Ligue 1
follow this tag on MGN
Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
 

Results

Read More

Also In More football

Rodgers all praise for striker Dembele

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

PIA plane flies with passengers standing

PIA plane flies with passengers standing

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe