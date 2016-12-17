Real Madrid captain Ramos set to play in Club World Cup final

Yokohama: Sergio Ramos is set to return for Real Madrid in the Club World Cup final.

The Spain international wasn’t fully fit for Thursday’s 2-0 semi-final win over Club America of Mexico, but has declared himself ready for Sunday’s clash against Japanese champions Kashima Antlers.

“Today my condition is very good,” Ramos said. “I had a full session with the other players today so if the coach needs me I would like to play tomorrow.”

Real coach Zinedine Zidane made clear the 30-year-old Ramos is in his plans.

“Yes, he is our captain and his condition is getting better,” the former France great said.

“He was able to participate in the training today, therefore yes, he should be in the team tomorrow, no problem. I hope that he will be able to play the full game.”