Rangers in turmoil as Warburton denies quitting

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Rangers in turmoil as Warburton denies quitting

Manager’s two-year reign seems over after Glasgow team’s announcement

Gulf News
 

Glasgow: Mark Warburton’s future as Rangers manager was thrown into turmoil on Friday after he denied the Scottish Premiership club’s claim that he had resigned.

Warburton had been under pressure amid growing unrest at Rangers’ failure to mount a strong challenge for the title and it appeared his two-year reign was over when the Glasgow giants announced his resignation.

“Rangers has accepted the resignations of manager Mark Warburton, assistant manager David Weir and the Club’s head of recruitment Frank McParland,” a statement on the club’s website read.

“At a meeting with the management team’s representative earlier this week the Club were advised that Mr Warburton, Mr Weir and Mr McParland wished to resign their positions and leave the Club on condition that Rangers agreed to waive its rights to substantial compensation.”

But less than an hour after that revelation, it emerged that Warburton denied he had handed in his resignation and the 54-year-old Englishman was reported to be consulting his legal team.

Warburton told BBC Scotland he was unaware of the statement, which came just hours after he had taken training with the Rangers squad.

Former Brentford boss Warburton led Rangers to promotion from the Scottish second tier last season.

But Rangers have been less dominant on their return to the top-flight and they trail leaders Celtic by 27 points after winning just one of their last five league matches.

A recent 2-1 home defeat against Celtic and a 4-1 thrashing at Hearts had put Warburton’s job security under the spotlight ahead of Sunday’s Scottish Cup fifth round clash with Morton.

Rangers said under-20s coach Graeme Murty would pick the team for the Morton fixture, but Warburton’s insistence that he hasn’t quit could change that.

More from More football

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballMore football

Also In More football

Kolkata derby finishes goalless

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year