No room for radicals in football, Madrid president says

Madrid: Real Madrid President Florentino Perez stressed that there is no room for radicals in football, urging clubs to deal relentlessly with those who do not accept tolerance.

During the presentation of the campaign ‘Without Respect There Is No Game’ on Tuesday Perez stated that clubs have to cultivate tolerance among fans, reports Efe.

“It is essential that football is united against intolerance, racism and violence,” Perez said.

“In football there is no room for radicals,” he added according to Real Madrid’s official website.

Perez participated in the campaign along with the Presidents of Barcelona, Josep Maria Bartomeu and Juventus, Andrea Agnelli.

Nada Al Nashif, deputy director-general of social and human sciences at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), and Juan Luis Cebrian, President of Prisa, also attended the presentation.

Perez emphasised that there is no place for violence at Real Madrid and the fight against aggressive people is a complex task that requires study, planning and action.

He pointed out that football “belongs to the people, to all the people, and its legacy must serve to unite.”

Perez added that this moment is “crucial” in the history of the game, which has never been so strong.

“It is time to make history so that the transforming energy of football expels the intolerant, violent and racist, he added.