Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Nine-man Bolivar denied title in 100th minute

Five sent off as dramatic conclusion to Bolivian league sees title go to play-off decider

Gulf News
 

La Paz: Bolivar missed out on winning the Bolivian league after they conceded a goal in the 10th minute of injury time and lost 3-2 at Sport Boys Warnes after five players had been sent off.

Bolivar, who were playing against eight men when they let in the third goal, finished level on points with The Strongest who beat San Jose 7-2, forcing the two sides into a play-off match on Friday.

Needing a point to win the Apertura championship, Bolivar twice came from behind and were heading for a 2-2 draw when pandemonium broke out two minutes into stoppage time.

Sport Boys had Cristian Coimbra sent off for an ugly tackle but the incident sparked a brawl in which players pushed and threw punches at each other, with members of the two benches joining in.

Jherson Cordoba and Alejandro Melean of Sport Boys were dismissed along with Juan Carlos Arce and Gaston Cellerino from Bolivar.

Bolivar were on the point of celebrating the title until Carlos Eduardo Vargas popped up in the penalty area to score the winner from close range.

More from More football

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballMore football

Also In More football

Plastic far from fantastic for Celtic’s Rodgers

Sport Gallery

Big wave surfing competition in Santander
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016