Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Newcastle’s Shelvey handed five-match ban for racial abuse

England international found guilty of insulting Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Moroccan midfielder Saiss

Gulf News
 

London: Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has been banned for five matches and fined 100,000 pounds (Dh453,286) for racially abusing an opponent, the FA said on Tuesday.

Shelvey, 24, was charged with using abusive or insulting words towards Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Moroccan midfielder Romain Saiss in a Championship match in September.

“It was further alleged that this breach was an ‘Aggravated Breach’ as it included reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or nationality,” the FA said.

Shelvey, who denied the charge at an independent hearing, was ordered to attend an FA education course.

The England international, who has also played for Liverpool and Swansea City, has seven days to appeal against the decision.

Newcastle lead the second-tier standings by one point after 22 matches.

More from More football

tags from this story

Swansea City
follow this tag on MGNSwansea City
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGNLiverpool
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballMore football

tags

Swansea City
follow this tag on MGN
Liverpool
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In More football

Diaky’s injury-time winner edges it for Al Ain

Sport Gallery

Big wave surfing competition in Santander
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party