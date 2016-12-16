Mobile
Lyon prepare to face lethal Monaco attack

Principality team on a goal-blitz this season

Gulf News
 

Paris: Lyon will be the latest team to try to stop Monaco’s lethal attack as the two sides meet in Ligue 1 in their penultimate match of the year at the Stade Louis II on Sunday. Leonardo Jardim’s Monaco are the top-scorers in Europe’s big five leagues with 53 goals in 17 matches — nobody else has scored more than 40 — and they kept up their remarkable run by trouncing Rennes 7-0 to reach the League Cup quarter-finals in midweek. The principality club may have been seen as a good draw for Manchester City when the teams were paired together in the Champions League last 16, but they have scored 76 times in all competitions. The goals have been spread around the squad and a rejuvenated Radamel Falcao is the leading marksman with 14.

