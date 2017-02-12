Kolkata derby finishes goalless

Siliguri: East Bengal and Mohun Bagan fired blanks while playing out a goalless draw in a keenly contested I-League encounter at the packed Kanchenjunga Stadium in Siliguri on Sunday.

Both sides had their share of chances but their cautious approach at the beginning and towards the end prevented them from getting the better of their opponents.

The result saw East Bengal consolidate their place at the top of the table with 20 points from eight matches. Mohun Bagan remained second with 17 points, having played a game less.

Mohun Bagan star Sony Norde was marked by two defenders but the nippy Haitian winger, who is yet to score in a derby, crossed low for striker Darryl Duffy, who could not get to the ball. Pritam Kotal did manage a shot, but it lacked power and East Bengal goalkeeper T.P. Rehenesh made a comfortable save.