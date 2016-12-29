Mobile
Galatasaray set to part with ‘invisible’ Sigthorsson

Striker scored winner in Iceland’s 2-1 victory vs England in Euro 2016 — but has not played a minute for Turkish giants

Image Credit: Agency
Kolbeinn Sigthorsson
Gulf News
 

Istanbul: Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray are set to annul a loan deal for the Icelandic international striker Kolbeinn Sigthorsson after the player failed to play a single match for the Istanbul giants due to injury, reports said Thursday.

Sigthorsson, one of the stars of Iceland’s advance to the quarter-finals in Euro 2016, arrived in Istanbul on August on loan from French club Nantes.

But a knee injury picked up on international duty means he has not even played a minute for the Turkish side, earning derision from fans and press.

Turkish press earlier this month published a picture of him training, saying it was the first time Sigthorsson had even been sighted in action since the loan.

The club and player have now agreed terms on his departure, the Hurriyet daily and Anadolu news agency said.

The player has agreed to receive 400,000 euros (Dh1.5 million) instead of 1.215 million euros ($1.27 million) for the one year loan deal, Hurriyet said.

It said that the final terms would be signed in the next days. The one year loan deal had envisaged Sigthorsson would become a permanent Galatasaray player in April next year.

Sigthorsson scored the winning goal in Iceland’s famous 2-1 victory against England in Euro 2016 that sent his team to the quarter finals.

United Kingdom
