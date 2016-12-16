Fifa rejects appeal by banned German official

Zurich: Fifa said on Friday that its appeal committee had rejected a bid by Wolfgang Niersbach, a former German Football Association president, to overturn his one-year ban from football over the 2006 World Cup scandal.

Niersbach was banned in July over misconduct surrounding Germany’s successful 2006 World Cup bid for failing to report findings about possible unethical conduct and conflicts of interest during the bidding process.

“The Fifa Appeal Committee, chaired by Larry Mussenden [Bermuda], has rejected the appeal lodged by Wolfgang Niersbach and confirmed the decision taken by the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee,” a Fifa statement said.