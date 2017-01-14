De Preville earns Lille a 1-1 draw
Paris: Substitute Nicolas De Preville came off the bench to score a superb goal as Lille rescued a 1-1 draw at home to Saint-Etienne in the French league on Friday.
De Preville had been on the pitch two minutes when he dribbled past four players and struck a powerful shot into the top left corner from the edge of the area in the 71st minute, drawing applause from long-serving Lille president Michel Seydoux, who was overseeing his 721st and last match. Lille qualified six times for the Champions League during his tenure and clinched the league and cup double in 2011.
The club’s youth system also flourished, producing players such as Chelsea star Eden Hazard and France midfielder Yohan Cabaye.