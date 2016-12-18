Mobile
ATK beat Kerala to win second ISL title

But Bollywood megastar Amitabh lauds the Kerala crowd

Gulf News
 

Kochi: Atletico de Kolkata claimed their second Indian Super League (ISL) football title in three years after beating Kerala Blasters 4-3 in a penalty shootout on Sunday.

The match was tied at 1-1 at the break and after 90 minutes of regulation time. Mohammed Rafi put the hosts ahead in the 37th minute and Henrique Sereno Fonseca equalised seven minutes later at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium.

Jewel Raja turned out to be the jewel in ATK’s crown — calmly dispatching the last penalty after Sameehg Doutie, Borja Fernandez and Javi Lara all converted their spot kicks. Only Iain Hume’s shot was blocked by Kerala keeper Graham Stack.

The home team took first strike in the shootout. Antonio German, Kervens Belfort and Mohammed Rafique scored while Elhadji Ndoye blasted over from 18 yards and Cedric Hengbart’s shot was acrobatically saved by ATK goalkeeper Debjit Majumder.

A galaxy of VVIPs, including none other than Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, his actor son Abhishek Bacchan and rival finalists team co-owners, cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, stole the show.

While Tendulkar, who co-owns the Kerala Blasters team, did not react to questions posed by the media, his former captain Ganguly, who co-owns the Kolkatta team, bragged that, in the league stage, his team had beaten Kerala Blasters.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh hoped the boisterous Kerala crowd set the template for everyone across the country.

“I have not seen such a big crowd,” Bachchan said during half-time. “The kind of enthusiasm I see here in Kerala is amazing. I really want to thank Nita (Ambani) ji for bringing it to such a large level.

“I hope this continues and may this crowd be an example for the rest of India.”

