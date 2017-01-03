Mobile
Al Wahda and Al Jazira ready for do-or-die derby clash

Both bosses expect last-eight battle to be a tight affair

Image Credit: Courtesy: AGL
Al Wahda in action against Al Dhafra in league action. Al Wahda next face Al Jazira in the President’s Cup, the two teams having met twice this season in the AGL and in Cup competition.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Al Wahda versus Al Jazira in the President’s Cup quarter-finals contest on Wednesday at the Al Wasl Club’s Zabeel Stadium in Dubai is a clash of equals, both team coaches Javier Aguirre and Henk ten Cate believe.

The action starts at 6.25pm.

“There is no difference between the teams as they both fight. It is a very difficult match as it is the derby and my memory of games against Wahda are they are always very intense,” said Al Jazira coach Ten Cate after his side’s practice session at the Emirates Palace training ground.

“It is about one game only. It doesn’t matter how you play, the important thing is you win. We have good memories of this Cup and the players should know winning this game gets them into the semis and then it is just one more for the final. We want to go there. We did it last year and it takes more. It is not going to be easy because Wahda is a very good team,” added Ten Cate, who will be missing the services of two of his key players in Khalfan Mubarak and Mbark Boussoufa for this crucial tie.

Khalfan misses out with injury and Boussoufa has been called up for national duty with the Moroccan team who are scheduled to first play DR Congo in the group stage of the African Cup of Nations on January 16.

“Khalfan and Boussoufa are ruled out but we have played without big names before. We have played without Ali Mabkhout and Khalfan against Dhafra and won. Of course, I’m sad because it does give the team something extra. The good thing here is the guys who will be taking their place will also be keen to show they are also players to cope with,” said Ten Cate adding that there was no chance of getting Boussoufa for one match.

“Boussoufa is an important player for his country as well and I can totally understand why the coach didn’t allow him to play this one match. If I was the coach of Morocco, I would tell the coach of Al Jazira to go help yourself. It is logical as well because if you make an exception giving Boussoufa a chance to play, then every other player will come and ask for one day. We have won without him before and why not this time,” said Ten Cate, who was confident of finding a suitable replacement for the playmaker for the crunch tie.

Al Wahda coach Aguirre expressed the view that both sides are evenly matched and expects the contest to be even-stevens.

“I think we are happy with this game against Jazira and are also very excited as it is a good chance for us to show ourselves that we can go far in the President’s Cup. We have already played twice against them [in the AGL and Cup] and I think it’s 50/50 for both teams,” said Aguirre, who will also be hoping that his star Chilean midfielder Jorge Valdivia is fully fit for the clash.

“He [Valdivia] did the last two training sessions very well and yesterday there was no pain. But I think he needs more training sessions — perhaps 13 or 14 sessions and see how he does. We have two more days until the game to double check on his fitness and health,” revealed Aguirre.

