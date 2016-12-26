Al Jazira start title-defence on strong note

Abu Dhabi: Defending Champions Al Jazira started their title-defence in the President’s Cup on a high, beating Ittihad Kalba 2-0 in the first round knockout at the Al Shabab Club on Tuesday. Ahmad Al Hashmi and Ali Mabkhout scored a goal apiece for the winners after both teams went into the breather tied 0-0.

The first half was mainly confined to the midfield but either sides had their share of chances. Mabkhout could have provided Al Jazira the breakthrough soon after the first quarter, had he beaten the lone Kalba goalkeeper but his grounder was way off target. Kalba also had their chances but their forwards couldn’t make the most of the releases provided by their star Brazilian Ciel.

Al Jazira finally managed to break the deadlock after the switch over in the 59th minute. Al Hashmi rose high enough on time to nod home a free-kick from Mbark Boussoufa.

Ciel almost drew level for Kalba immediately from a free-kick. The ball dipped in sharply but an alert Al Jazira goalkeeper Ali Khaseif did well to tip it over the crossbar. Then a long ranger attempt from Ciel missed the right corner of the goal by inches.

However, with Mabkhout capitalising on a defensive lapse to make it 2-0, it was virtually all over for Kalba. Left unmarked, the national team striker responded well to a through and despite having his back to the goal, showed a deft touch to leave a defender rooted before finding the back of the goal with a neat placement.

In another outing, Al Wasl rode on a brace by Fabio De Lima to defeat Baniyas FC 2-0. At the break, both teams were locked goalless. De Lima put Al Wasl in the lead with a brilliant solo effort in the 50th minute and later completed his double with left-footed effort in the 85th minute.