‘Uncomfortable’ Ramos leaving Malaga after fan tension

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘Uncomfortable’ Ramos leaving Malaga after fan tension

Supporter fury at Copa del Rey loss to lower-league Cordoba appears to have spurred resignation

Gulf News
 

Barcelona: Malaga coach Juande Ramos says he is leaving the Spanish club after only half a season in charge because he was in an “uncomfortable and unsatisfying” situation.

In a statement released late on Tuesday, the Qatari-owned club said that the 62-year-old Spaniard had agreed to cut short his contract.

The departure of Ramos comes after the team’s strong run in the Spanish league was halted by a 4-1 loss at Sevilla that left them in 11th place, and their disappointing elimination by a second division team in the Copa del Rey. Some fans at La Rosaleda stadium called for Ramos’ firing after the cup exit to Cordoba following a 4-3 defeat on December 21.

In a statement published on the club’s website, Ramos mentioned “the tension during recent matches that didn’t help the team” as his motive for leaving.

“Football is susceptible to change and in adverse situations we managers are often the ones who are wronged,” Ramos said. “In this specific case, I have decided to remove myself from a situation that was uncomfortable and unsatisfying.”

The team had been playing well, given its lack of top talent, until those losses to regional rivals Sevilla and Cordoba just before the Spanish winter break.

Prior to that, Malaga equalled a club record of five straight home wins and an impressive 0-0 draw at Barcelona’s Camp Nou.

Under Ramos, who took over at the end of May, Malaga had developed a useful habit of late goals. They scored three 90th-minute goals, and another five in the final 20 minutes, all of which earned the team points.

Ramos agreed to take over Malaga this summer, ending a two-year hiatus from coaching for the former Real Madrid, Tottenham and Sevilla boss. Ramos had also managed Malaga near the beginning of his coaching career in 2003-04.

“Malaga Football Club wants to thank Juande Ramos for his work and honesty and wishes him good luck in the future,” the Andalusian club said.

The club has not announced a replacement. Their next game is at Celta Vigo on January 8.

More from La Liga

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballLa Liga

Also In La Liga

Prandelli resigns as Valencia coach

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan