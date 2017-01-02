Two legs takes the fun out of Copa del Rey for everybody

Before La Liga kicks off again at the weekend, the last 16 first-leg games for the Copa Del Rey take place. This is where the competition really gets interesting for it’s normally the first time that the best teams in the top flight get some real competition.

For example, Real Madrid now face Sevilla whilst Barcelona travel to Athletic Club. Across the two legs, the expectation will be that Spain’s top two will still find a way through to the quarter-finals but were it just a single game, the outcome might not be as clear cut.

Indeed, making all ties (including the earlier rounds) a one-legged affair would certainly make things more dramatic and less predictable.

Take the results from the last round. Real sailed through 13-2 on aggregate against Cultural Leonesa and Barca dispatched Hercules 8-1. Sevilla tanked Formentera 14-2 across the two legs and just 10,930 bothered to turn up at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan to see the Andalusian’s biggest win in a while.

What does that tell us? That the competition, much like the FA Cup in England, is dying on its feet? There’s certainly an argument to be made because none of the big boys are really that interested until the round of 16.

The FA Cup does have one thing in its favour mind. The single-legged format. The 3rd round, which always falls on the first weekend of the new year, is still very much looked forward to by players and supporters alike.

‘Giant killings’ might not be as common as they once were but if a minnow happens to draw a Premier League or Championship club at their own tiny ground, the chance of an upset remains. Were it to be taken to a two-legged affair, that chance all but disappears.

Their Spanish counterparts will also find that there’s a lot to be gained from a financial and scheduling point of view.

Supporters would come out in force knowing that they’d be watching their first XI rather than a reserve/academy side and there’d be a few midweeks free for clubs to recharge batteries at a crucial point in the season. From this week, those clubs who are successful in the competition will then play every Wednesday until mid-February if they happen to go all the way to the semi final.

A game every three days is then followed by the Champions League knockout stages.

Tired players, barely full stadiums, final scores that belong on a cricket pitch … the ‘King’s Cup,’ (to give it its English name), is in danger of allowing its crown to slip.