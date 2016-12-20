The year that Zidane turned around Real Madrid

When we look back on 2016 as being the year of Real Madrid, it’s hard to reconcile that at the turn of the year, when Zinedine Zidane was installed as coach, there were thoughts that Florentino Perez had finally lost the plot.

In fairness, Rafael Benitez had to go, for he had alienated certain sections of the dressing room and what’s largely forgotten is that there wasn’t a long queue of suitors available in January that were beating down Perez’s door.

For a president who is very much maligned in some quarters, it took guts and a leap of faith to pass the baton to the Frenchman but it paid off. And how!

A fifth Club World Cup — or Intercontinental Cup as was — is a record and it was the perfect way to cap a tremendous 12 months.

One that has seen Los Blancos lose just twice — against Atletico Madrid in La Liga back in February and then to Wolfsburg in the Champions League in April, a defeat that was overturned by a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick the following week.

Indeed, the Portuguese talisman has been at the forefront of everything good that Real have achieved and another treble against Kashima Antlers was a deserved reward for a player who we must remember missed the first few weeks of the 2016/17 season through injury.

Where Zidane has worked his magic has been in his man-management of a plethora of egos. Even Ronaldo himself hasn’t been spared a subbing every now and then. Unheard of before the Frenchman’s tenure.

Being a club icon and footballing legend no doubt gave Zidane the kudos that Benitez so desperately craved but was never going to get. A calm but firm way of approaching every game and every problem won the coach instant respect and the desired response from every player in the squad.

Sergio Ramos’ recent goals against Barcelona and Depor also hinted at the never-say-die attitude that has underscored Real’s epic run. That, more than ‘luck,’ is the reason for success and though Spanish sides may be jealous of it they can do no more than doff their caps, for it is deserved.

They’re now on the verge of overtaking Barca’s own unbeaten record from last season and will retain a six-point cushion at the top of the table should they win their game in hand. So what can the Catalans, Sevilla and Villarreal (who both also look strong this season), do to halt the procession? Simply put, keep on winning games.

A new signing or two to freshen up the squads wouldn’t go amiss either and don’t forget that Real and Atletico Madrid still have transfer bans, so tiredness will creep in eventually.

Real will slip up at some point and even if losses are kept to the absolute minimum the likelihood of every league game ending in victory for Zidane’s side is small. Just three draws, if Barca keep pace, would potentially see a new leader.

Easier said than done though, right?