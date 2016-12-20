Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

The year that Zidane turned around Real Madrid

Perez deserves credit for backing club legend, who has achieved wonders

Gulf News
 

When we look back on 2016 as being the year of Real Madrid, it’s hard to reconcile that at the turn of the year, when Zinedine Zidane was installed as coach, there were thoughts that Florentino Perez had finally lost the plot.

In fairness, Rafael Benitez had to go, for he had alienated certain sections of the dressing room and what’s largely forgotten is that there wasn’t a long queue of suitors available in January that were beating down Perez’s door.

For a president who is very much maligned in some quarters, it took guts and a leap of faith to pass the baton to the Frenchman but it paid off. And how!

A fifth Club World Cup — or Intercontinental Cup as was — is a record and it was the perfect way to cap a tremendous 12 months.

One that has seen Los Blancos lose just twice — against Atletico Madrid in La Liga back in February and then to Wolfsburg in the Champions League in April, a defeat that was overturned by a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick the following week.

Indeed, the Portuguese talisman has been at the forefront of everything good that Real have achieved and another treble against Kashima Antlers was a deserved reward for a player who we must remember missed the first few weeks of the 2016/17 season through injury.

Where Zidane has worked his magic has been in his man-management of a plethora of egos. Even Ronaldo himself hasn’t been spared a subbing every now and then. Unheard of before the Frenchman’s tenure.

Being a club icon and footballing legend no doubt gave Zidane the kudos that Benitez so desperately craved but was never going to get. A calm but firm way of approaching every game and every problem won the coach instant respect and the desired response from every player in the squad.

Sergio Ramos’ recent goals against Barcelona and Depor also hinted at the never-say-die attitude that has underscored Real’s epic run. That, more than ‘luck,’ is the reason for success and though Spanish sides may be jealous of it they can do no more than doff their caps, for it is deserved.

They’re now on the verge of overtaking Barca’s own unbeaten record from last season and will retain a six-point cushion at the top of the table should they win their game in hand. So what can the Catalans, Sevilla and Villarreal (who both also look strong this season), do to halt the procession? Simply put, keep on winning games.

A new signing or two to freshen up the squads wouldn’t go amiss either and don’t forget that Real and Atletico Madrid still have transfer bans, so tiredness will creep in eventually.

Real will slip up at some point and even if losses are kept to the absolute minimum the likelihood of every league game ending in victory for Zidane’s side is small. Just three draws, if Barca keep pace, would potentially see a new leader.

Easier said than done though, right?

More from La Liga

tags from this story

La Liga
follow this tag on MGNLa Liga
Champions League
follow this tag on MGNChampions League
Rafael Benitez
follow this tag on MGNRafael Benitez

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballLa Liga

tags

La Liga
follow this tag on MGN
Champions League
follow this tag on MGN
Rafael Benitez
follow this tag on MGN
cricket world cup

Also In La Liga

President: Barca ready to make Messi best paid

Sport Gallery

Big wave surfing competition in Santander

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party