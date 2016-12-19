Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Suarez hopes new deal forthcoming for ‘PlayStation’ Messi

Strike star lauds gifted Barca teammate at the top of his game

Image Credit: Reuters
Barcelona’s Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi celebrate a goal against Espanyol in a La Liga match at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday.
Gulf News
 

Barcelona: Barcelona striker Luis Suarez hopes teammate Lionel Messi will follow his lead by signing a long-term contract to see out the remainder of his prime years at the Camp Nou.

Suarez celebrated a new five-year deal by scoring twice in a 4-1 rout of Espanyol on Sunday as Barca closed to within three points of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

However, the Uruguayan was still overshadowed by a series of astonishing moves from Messi as he wriggled through Espanyol defenders at will before finally sealing his display with Barca’s fourth goal a minute from time.

Messi only has 18 months left on his current Barca deal.

“He is a big boy and knows what he has to decide,” Suarez told Spanish TV channel Movistar.

“He also knows where he is happy and we hope for everyone’s benefit he stays here, but he is the one that has to take the decision.”

The reason Barca will be desperate to cling onto the five-time World Player of the Year was clear once more in one particular moment of brilliance as Messi weaved his way through five Espanyol defenders before his shot was saved and Suarez swept home the rebound for his second of the night and 12th of the season to move level with Messi as La Liga’s top scorer.

“Leo’s move (for the second goal) is a PlayStation move from a unique player that only he can do,” added Suarez.

 

Christmas break

Despite Barca’s upturn in form in recent weeks, Real Madrid still maintain a firm grip on the title race as they also have a game in hand to go with their three-point lead as they weren’t in La Liga action this weekend.

Instead, Real were at the Club World Cup where they extended a club record unbeaten run to 37 games with a 4-2 win over Japanese champions Kashima Antlers after extra-time thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick.

Barca boss Luis Enrique admitted Real’s early season form has been tough to live with.

However, Enrique is hopeful of a similar spring slump from Madrid to that which Barca suffered last year in losing three straight La Liga games in April as the demands of travelling to Japan for Club World Cup duty took their toll.

“What interests us now are the six months left of the season and the objective is to get back to winning more titles,” said Enrique.

“To do that we are on the right course. Perhaps in La Liga we are not in the position we would like, but we have to accept Real Madrid are posting spectacular numbers and we haven’t been as consistent at home as we are used to.

“There is still a long way to go. Last year showed what can happen in the final weeks of the season and we will give it everything until the end.”

Enrique also confirmed he has given an early Christmas break to Messi, Suarez, Neymar and Gerard Pique, ruling all four out of Wednesday’s Copa del Rey last 32, second leg clash with Hercules despite the tie being finely balanced at 1-1.

More from La Liga

tags from this story

Cristiano Ronaldo
follow this tag on MGNCristiano Ronaldo
La Liga
follow this tag on MGNLa Liga
Luis Suarez
follow this tag on MGNLuis Suarez
Lionel Messi
follow this tag on MGNLionel Messi
Neymar
follow this tag on MGNNeymar
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballLa Liga

tags

Cristiano Ronaldo
follow this tag on MGN
La Liga
follow this tag on MGN
Luis Suarez
follow this tag on MGN
Lionel Messi
follow this tag on MGN
Neymar
follow this tag on MGN

Also In La Liga

President: Barca ready to make Messi best paid

Sport Gallery

Big wave surfing competition in Santander

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party