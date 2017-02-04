Mobile
Stadium damage puts Madrid’s trip to Celta in doubt

Zidane’s men could now face a major fixture backlog

Gulf News
 

Madrid: La Liga leaders Real Madrid’s visit to Celta Vigo scheduled for Sunday at 11.45pm UAE time is in danger of being postponed after strong winds and heavy rain caused structural damage to Celta’s Balaidos stadium, the mayor of Vigo confirmed on Saturday.

“Firemen, the town hall and Celta’s security staff looked at the conditions and (the game) can’t go ahead,” Abel Caballero told Spanish radio station La SER.

“The game will be played at another time, in better conditions, because we can’t guarantee the safety of the people that go there.”

However, Celta said they were still waiting on official confirmation that the game won’t go ahead.

“Celta are awaiting official confirmation of the suspension of the game this Sunday,” the club posted via their Twitter account.

Celta’s Galician rivals Deportivo La Coruna’s clash with Real Betis on Friday was also postponed due to weather damage to Deportivo’s Riazor ground.

The news could prove a big blow to Real’s title hopes as Celta were set to rest a host of first-team players with the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final against Alaves to come on Wednesday with the tie finely balanced at 0-0.

Madrid lead title rivals Barcelona and Sevilla and also have a game in hand.

However, after this weekend, Zinedine Zidane’s men will have two games in hand and face a packed fixture schedule in the next few months with a return to Champions League action also to come against Napoli on February 15.

Indeed, due to Madrid’s Champions League campaign and Celta’s involvement in the Copa del Rey and Europa League, a date for any rearranged fixture could be put back until May.

