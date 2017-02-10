Spain anti-doping body hopes to resume testing soon

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Spain anti-doping body hopes to resume testing soon

WADA warning after revelation just 57 tests have been conducted at La Liga clubs not competing in Europe in past year

Gulf News
 

Madrid: Spain’s anti-doping organisation AEPSAD said on Friday it expects to be able to resume drug testing once the government approves a global code, possibly by the end of this month, after WADA warned of the lack of testing in Spanish football.

Since March 2016, no tests have been carried out by the Spanish Agency for Health Protection in Sport (AEPSAD) in the country’s second division, and only 57 tests have been conducted at La Liga clubs not competing in Europe.

The World Anti-Doping Agency said in a statement that: “The lack of testing in a country with one of the leading football leagues worldwide for a period of almost 12 months is alarming.” But AEPSAD told Reuters on Friday it expected to see changes take place before the end of the month.

“This situation will be resolved once the Royal Decree is approved to implement the 2015 World Anti-Doping Code, with which WADA will then proceed to declare AEPSAD compliant with such code and the ban on Madrid’s anti-doping lab will be lifted,” it said in a statement.

It also blamed Fifa and Uefa for not taking over drug testing in football after WADA declared it non-compliant last March, when it missed a deadline for required changes to its drug-testing procedures. WADA then shut down Madrid’s anti-doping laboratory in June.

La Liga clubs playing in Europe and Spain’s national team have been tested this season by Uefa and Fifa, respectively.

AEPSAD said in its statement: “AEPSAD requested of Fifa and Uefa, following a proposal of WADA, the signing of an agreement so that these international federations would take over the anti-doping controls during AEPSAD’s non-compliance period.”

Both federations declined, however, as they saw such widespread testing as beyond their area of responsibility, AEPSAD said.

Spain was not able to approve the changes to its anti-doping system as it did not have a functioning government until November, following two inconclusive general elections.

— Reuters

More from La Liga

tags from this story

Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
La Liga
follow this tag on MGNLa Liga

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballLa Liga

tags

Spain
follow this tag on MGN
La Liga
follow this tag on MGN
boston bruins

Also In La Liga

Cavani, Di Maria fire PSG as Barca test looms

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Break-in at sealed Exential office in Dubai

Break-in at sealed Exential office in Dubai

Parking fines cut in Abu Dhabi

Parking fines cut in Abu Dhabi

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Now, ride an abra through Dubai Canal

Now, ride an abra through Dubai Canal

Rescued lions get root canal fix in Abu Dhabi

Rescued lions get root canal fix in Abu Dhabi

'Heaviest woman’ in India for surgery

'Heaviest woman’ in India for surgery

World Government Summit kicks off in Dubai

World Government Summit kicks off in Dubai

Pacquiao to fight Horn in the UAE?

Pacquiao to fight Horn in the UAE?