Simeone opts for attacking line against Barca

Madrid: Ahead of the first leg of the Copa del Rey football semi-finals against Barcelona on Wednesday, Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has decided to go with an attacking line by including Yannick Carrasco and Antoine Griezmann for the tie. The line-up also includes Juanfran Torres as winger and Gabi Fernandez in midfield. First indicators show the possibility of three new shuffles in the lineup and some modification in positions.

Changes include positioning Stefan Savic in the centre of the defence instead of injured Jose Maria Gimenez, deploying Juanfran Torres on the right side instead of Argentine Nico Gaitan, placing Gabi in centre midfield after serving his suspension and pulling Kevin Gameiro out of the line-up.