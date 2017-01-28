Mobile
Sevilla snap up Argentine Montoya

Midfielder third signing for La Liga club during January transfer window

Gulf News
 

Madrid: Sevilla made Argentine midfielder Walter Montoya their third signing of the January transfer window on Saturday on a four-and-a-half year deal from Rosario Central.

“Sevilla will count on the services of Argentine midfielder Walter Montoya, 23, once he passes the required medical,” Sevilla said in a statement.

“The agreements are complete both with his club, Rosario Central, and the player himself. He will sign for four-and-a-half years until June 30, 2021.”

However, Montoya may be loaned back to Rosario until the end of the season unless Sevilla can offload someone from their current squad from a non-European Union country before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

La Liga imposes a limit of three non-EU players per squad.

Rosario confirmed that the transfer fee will depend on whether Montoya leaves immediately or not.

“The figures of the transfer are variable depending on whether Walter stays or not in the next six months,” said the Argentine club in a statement.

“The figures will be announced once that situation is confirmed by the Spanish club in the next few days.”

Spanish media reported Sevilla will pay around five million euros ($5.3 million).

Sevilla have already boosted their squad with the signing of French defender Clement Lenglet and forward Stevan Jovetic on loan from Inter Milan this month.

Jorge Sampaoli’s men have recorded their best ever first half to a La Liga season to sit between Real Madrid and Barcelona in second in the table and face Leicester City in the last 16 of the Champions League next month.

