Real Madrid’s game at Valencia rescheduled for February 22

Date still to be finalised for postponed Celta Vigo match

Gulf News
 

Madrid: Real Madrid’s postponed league game at Valencia will be played on February 22, La Liga announced on Monday.

The 16th round encounter, which will take place at the Mestalla stadium, was originally scheduled to be played in December but was moved due to Real’s participation in the Fifa Club World Cup, a tournament the Spanish giants won.

The trip to Valencia will add to a busy calendar for the La Liga leaders, who will play eight games in the space of 25 days, including their Champions League last 16 two-legged tie against Napoli.

Zinedine Zidane’s Real are one point clear of defending champions Barcelona at the top of La Liga but have played two games less.

Real’s game at Celta Vigo on Sunday evening was called off for safety reasons after bad weather in Galicia caused damage to the Balaidos stadium.

That game has yet to be rescheduled.

— Reuters

