Real Betis deserves all the plaudits for magnificent show

On a day when Real Betis deserved to take all of the plaudits for a magnificent performance against Barcelona, it’s a crying shame that in the aftermath of the match, all anyone is talking about is the lack of goalline technology and refereeing incompetence.

For 75 minutes, the Catalans weren’t in the game at the Estadio Benito Villamarin and only awoke once their hosts took the lead. Luis Suarez’s last-gasp equaliser was harsh on Betis but Barca will feel equally hard done by.

Earlier in the second-half, Neymar clearly should’ve been awarded a penalty for being taken down in the area, WWE style. With the decision not given and the ball having spun free, Piccini’s attempted clearance only succeeded in going a full three-feet over the line before being hooked away.

Incredibly the goal wasn’t given.

It was, by some distance, one of the worst officiating decisions of the entire La Liga campaign, a season during, which Barca’s Gerard Pique has continued to malign the refereeing fraternity for their sub-standard work.

Not too long ago at Villarreal, the central defender gesticulated to La Liga chief Javier Tebas, who was in the stands. “Did you see that? Yes you,” was the general thrust of his comments after two clear-cut handballs against the Yellow Submarine went unpunished.

As the decisions stack up against the Blaugrana, and with Tebas unwisely coming out in full support of arch rivals Real Madrid this season, is it any wonder that Luis Enrique and his side often feel persecuted with board members suggesting that there’s a hint of an agenda in place.

Tebas’ defence to the goal line technology argument — implemented Europe-wide in the top divisions don’t forget — is that it’s too expensive for La Liga at €4 million (Dh15.7 million) per season. When one considers the new territories that La Liga is now being sold in, how much they are paying for the privilege and that kick-offs in Spain are being moved to accommodate audiences around the world, four million euros is a drop in the ocean.

In any event, after such a catastrophic mistake there is frankly no defence left for Tebas to hide behind. It actually does his office a disservice by turning a blind eye.

On the pitch, we couldn’t ask for a better product but the governing body are light years behind their Premier League contemporaries in so many other respects.

It was a stated aim of Tebas’ during his bid for re-election in September of last year that he “stood for progress,” and that “club presidents are happy with what I have done so far because we have improved the product.”

Those words sound more than a little hollow this morning.

— The author is an expert on Spanish football.