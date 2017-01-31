Real Betis deserves all the plaudits for magnificent show

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Real Betis deserves all the plaudits for magnificent show

It’s a shame that all the talk later was on goalline technology and refereeing incompetence

Gulf News
 

On a day when Real Betis deserved to take all of the plaudits for a magnificent performance against Barcelona, it’s a crying shame that in the aftermath of the match, all anyone is talking about is the lack of goalline technology and refereeing incompetence.

For 75 minutes, the Catalans weren’t in the game at the Estadio Benito Villamarin and only awoke once their hosts took the lead. Luis Suarez’s last-gasp equaliser was harsh on Betis but Barca will feel equally hard done by.

Earlier in the second-half, Neymar clearly should’ve been awarded a penalty for being taken down in the area, WWE style. With the decision not given and the ball having spun free, Piccini’s attempted clearance only succeeded in going a full three-feet over the line before being hooked away.

Incredibly the goal wasn’t given.

It was, by some distance, one of the worst officiating decisions of the entire La Liga campaign, a season during, which Barca’s Gerard Pique has continued to malign the refereeing fraternity for their sub-standard work.

Not too long ago at Villarreal, the central defender gesticulated to La Liga chief Javier Tebas, who was in the stands. “Did you see that? Yes you,” was the general thrust of his comments after two clear-cut handballs against the Yellow Submarine went unpunished.

As the decisions stack up against the Blaugrana, and with Tebas unwisely coming out in full support of arch rivals Real Madrid this season, is it any wonder that Luis Enrique and his side often feel persecuted with board members suggesting that there’s a hint of an agenda in place.

Tebas’ defence to the goal line technology argument — implemented Europe-wide in the top divisions don’t forget — is that it’s too expensive for La Liga at €4 million (Dh15.7 million) per season. When one considers the new territories that La Liga is now being sold in, how much they are paying for the privilege and that kick-offs in Spain are being moved to accommodate audiences around the world, four million euros is a drop in the ocean.

In any event, after such a catastrophic mistake there is frankly no defence left for Tebas to hide behind. It actually does his office a disservice by turning a blind eye.

On the pitch, we couldn’t ask for a better product but the governing body are light years behind their Premier League contemporaries in so many other respects.

It was a stated aim of Tebas’ during his bid for re-election in September of last year that he “stood for progress,” and that “club presidents are happy with what I have done so far because we have improved the product.”

Those words sound more than a little hollow this morning.

— The author is an expert on Spanish football.

More from La Liga

tags from this story

Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
La Liga
follow this tag on MGNLa Liga
Luis Suarez
follow this tag on MGNLuis Suarez
Premier League
follow this tag on MGNPremier League

filed under

GulfNewsSportFootballLa Liga

tags

Spain
follow this tag on MGN
La Liga
follow this tag on MGN
Luis Suarez
follow this tag on MGN
Premier League
follow this tag on MGN

Also In La Liga

Simeone opts for attacking line against Barca

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Woman to be deported for adultery

Woman to be deported for adultery